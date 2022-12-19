Arctic blast arrives Thursday, but a cold rain is around today

We’re almost able to count the days until Christmas on one hand and it’ll for sure feel like Christmas this year. Last Christmas, the atmosphere gave us record heat but this year it’s taking it away. A strong cold front will significantly drop temperatures for much of the country starting Wednesday and that same front will cause temperatures to crash down Thursday and Friday. Until then, we’re forecasting temperatures to stay above freezing, but today’s weather will be ugly with a 90% chance of rain! Widespread rain is starting to fill in across Central Texas. By, or shortly after sunrise, we’re expecting rain to inundate most of the area. Rain should be generally light, but there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain and even some rumbles of thunder too. NO severe weather is expected. By midday, rain will slowly start to exit from west-to-east. Most of the area will start to dry out by the evening rush, but scattered rain will continue near and east of I-35 through around 8 PM. Today’s rain will drop morning temperatures from the upper 40s and low 50s into the mid-40s as the rain starts. We’ll generally hover in the mid-40s throughout the day. When rain comes to a close, overnight lows will only drop into the low 40s. Generally overcast skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday which will keep temperatures below average but above freezing. We’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning with low 50s in the afternoon.

A STRONG cold front swings through Thursday. We’ll likely start out the morning in the low-to-mid 40s. Thursday’s front arrives around or shortly after midday meaning our temperatures may actually warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s. DO NOT GET CAUGHT OFF GUARD BY THURSDAY’S MORNING HIGHS. Although temperatures ahead of the front range from the mid-50s to the low 60s, the bottom completely falls out as the front moves in. Temperatures by 3 PM should be in the 30s, with some spots potentially below freezing, with north winds gusting near 40 MPH. The exceptionally strong winds will send afternoon wind chills into the teens and low 20s. Strong north winds should stick around through at least Friday afternoon. Friday’s morning lows will likely be close to 10° and the gusty north winds will give us a wind chill close to or potentially even below zero. This would meet wind chill warning criteria which was last seen during February 2021′s winter storm.

The coldest timeframe for Central Texas will be roughly from the early afternoon Thursday through around midday Saturday. When temperatures drop below freezing Thursday afternoon, they’ll likely stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon and that’s WITH sunny skies returning Friday and Saturday! Afternoon highs Friday likely warm into the mid-to-upper 20s and wind chills will stay in the single-digits and teens throughout the entire day. As winds gradually relax overnight Friday into Saturday it’ll cause temperatures to again dip into the teens, but the lack of a strong wind will keep wind chills likely close to around 10°. Yes, I have not been dishing out good news in this paragraph, but we will start to see conditions improve leading into the Christmas weekend! Temperatures starting out in the teens Saturday morning will warm into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon. Santa isn’t bringing us the cold this year since it’ll already be in place, but Sunday morning temperatures as we open those gifts under the tree will be close to 20°. Afternoon highs will warm into the low-to-mid 40s. We’ll spend a few more mornings close to and below freezing, both on Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s Monday and then the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be exceptionally cold across Central Texas, especially with the wind chill factored in, but this WILL NOT be a repeat of the winter storm that crippled Texas two years ago. We don’t speak for ERCOT and we don’t have the ability to accurately predict grid conditions, but a lack of wintry precipitation with the arriving cold should mitigate some risks of power generation plants shutting off and staying off. Another thing working in our favor for keeping the lights on is the relative short-lived nature of the cold. While cities and towns near and north of I-20 will likely stay below freezing for at least 60 hours in a row, Central Texas may only see roughly 36 to 48 hours of sub-freezing temperatures. Farther south, freezing temperatures may only be felt during the overnight time period.

