Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County.

The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home.

Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, Belton Fire Department and Temple Fire Department also responded to the incident.

On arrival incident command was established by a Belton Fire Chief who reported heavy smoke coming from the eves of the residence, according to the Central Bell Fire & Rescue.

Two units on scene began suppression efforts and limited the fire the attic space and part of the kitchen.

Units remained on scene to conduct checks for any extension and overhauled as necessary.

“We are happy to report the was no loss of life in this incident and minimal damage to property. Thank you to Belton Fire Department, Temple Fire & Rescue and the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office for your support in this operation,” said Central Bell Fire & Rescue.

