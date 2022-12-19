The big chill is coming...

We’re tracking some big changes in our weather this week! The rain that we saw on Monday will clear out and we should be quiet overnight. The clouds stick around and lows fall into the low 40s, which is actually very seasonable. The temperatures now through Wednesday will be considered “warm” by the time Thursday rolls around with a strong, Arctic front taking over the weather for most of the nation, including here in Central Texas.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a pair of similar days - clouds through most of the day, winds on the lighter side, mornings in the upper 30s/low 40s and afternoons in the low to even mid 50s. A little cool but manageable. If you haven’t gotten the last minute shopping done just yet, I would say do it before Thursday when we expect temperatures to plummet rapidly once the front moves through (early in the day).

The strongest and coldest front of the season (so far) swings through Thursday. Thursday’s warmest temperatures will be on the front-end of the day with temperatures in the mid 50s just before we switch over to the afternoon. Leaving the house on Thursday, grab the winter coat, gloves, scarves, etc. because it will not be as warm in the afternoon. Temperatures by 3 PM should be in the 30s, with some spots potentially below freezing, with north winds gusting near 40 MPH. The exceptionally strong winds will send afternoon wind chills into the teens and low 20s. Overnight lows will likely be close to 10° and the gusty north winds will give us a wind chill close to or potentially even below zero Friday morning. This would meet wind chill warning criteria which was last seen during February 2021′s winter storm.

Freezing temperatures are expected by Thursday afternoon and we may not climb above freezing until Saturday afternoon - and even then - it will only be for a few hours on Saturday. Temperatures won’t get back into the 40s until Sunday afternoon. That’s a good 48 hrs at/below freezing so prep now - cover pipes, bring in pets & plants, check on your people to make sure they know the cold is coming and are prepped too, and have a secondary power/heat source, just in case.

This will be an extreme cold snap but the good news is that there is already a light at the end of the tunnel - literally. Sunshine and a warm up will get our temperatures into the 50s by Monday afternoon and even into the 60s by Tuesday!

