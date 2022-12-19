Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze

File Photo: A tethered dog outside a Texas home.
File Photo: A tethered dog outside a Texas home.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann.

As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will send Central Texas’ temperatures plunging to the lowest values seen in December since 1990.

The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets will have several giveaway locations open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. or until all the bags are gone.

One of the locations will be at the KWTX-TV studios located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco. Pet owners will be able to pick up the hay in our front parking lot.

Other locations will be the Hewitt Police Department at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt; the La Vega Veterinary Clinic at 555 East Loop 340 in Bellmead; and the Texas Animal Medical Center at 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.

The hay will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

