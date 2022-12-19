Central Texas group to give away free straw to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze

File Photo: A tethered dog outside a Texas home.
File Photo: A tethered dog outside a Texas home.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free straw Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann.

As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will send Central Texas’ temperatures plunging to the lowest values seen in December since 1990.

The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets will have several giveaway locations open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. or until all the straw bags are gone.

One of the locations will be at the KWTX-TV studios located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco. Pet owners will be able to pick up the straw in our front parking lot.

Other locations where the straw will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis:

  • Hewitt Police Department at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt
  • The La Vega Veterinary Clinic at 555 East Loop 340 in Bellmead
  • The Texas Animal Medical Center at 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco
  • Player Bail Bonds at 1515 W. Waco Drive in Waco
  • The Humane Society of Central Texas at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

