Falls County man charged in murder of family member

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Saturday morning.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.

Lawrence Howard Ostwald was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, and later taken into custody.

James Michael Sieple was booked and charged with murder at the Falls County Jail

Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Prebble Polk ordered an autopsy on the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information pertaining to this to call (254) 883-1431 and ask to speak with an investigator.

