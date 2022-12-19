Houston Police bust human smuggling attempt following car chase

Human smuggling
Human smuggling(MGN/U.S. CBP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police has stopped a human smuggling attempt following a car chase with the driver Monday morning.

Houston Police responded at around 2 a.m. Dec. 19 at South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with false plates but the driver sped off.

According to KHOU, the truck drove into a field on Clarewood Drive, and nine people who were from Guatemala and Mexico.

“Investigators learned eight of them were smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border town of Reynosa,” reports KHOU.

The police reported that the truck was initially stolen earlier this month at a hotel near George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Authorities will check to see if the eight people are wanted for other crimes before they determine the next steps.

The driver is charged with evading police and human smuggling.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Vehicle crash reported along Highway 21 near FM 50
Gonzalo Lopez
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
The holiday bazaar was meant to uplift and inspire children in attendance.
Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar in Killeen
(Photo by Megan Vanselow)
Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall