More than 380 Central Texas children receive free toys, donated clothes at local toy giveaway drive

The KW Stephens Ministries brought Christmas magic to over a hundred families this past Saturday
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Over a hundred families got to shop for toys to give to their children this Christmas, but they paid nothing for it.

The KW Stephens Ministries put together a toy giveaway drive in Axtell this past Saturday.

Toys for all ages were available for families to pick up, as well as donated clothes and jackets from Delivering Good and Burlington.

Over 380 children and 126 families left today with giant bags full of toys and free meals from Le’s Kitchen.

KW Stephens co-founder Lilian Stephens says this event allows her ministry to give back to families who may not be able to afford toys otherwise, making sure every child gets to experience that Christmas magic.

“This is a way of helping families during Christmas,” Stephens told KWTX. “During Christmas is when all this is apparent. All the struggles mothers go through is apparent, or families go through. Because kids want Christmas, it doesn’t matter whether you have money or not.”

Those looking to learn more about KW Stephens Ministries can do so here.

