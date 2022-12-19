Texas families devastated after teens killed by hit-and-run driver while Christmas shopping

James Solis Jr. and Jordan Canedo
James Solis Jr. and Jordan Canedo(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas families are devastated after a hit-and-run driver killed their loved ones outside a San Antonio mall shortly after they were Christmas shopping.

The deadly collision happened the night of Friday, Dec. 16.

KENS 5 TV identified the slain teenagers as 17-year-old James Solis and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo, who were reportedly heading home from the mall.

Police said the teenagers got off a bus near Rigsby Avenue and Bonair Drive and were walking across Rigsby Avenue in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a driver who fled the scene.

“The driver hit them so hard, their shoes were scattered everywhere,” said Rosa Garcia, Canedo’s legal guardian, in an interview with KENS 5 TV.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Click here to read the entire article and watch the reporter segment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

residential structure fire in Nolanville
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
FILE
Zimmerman Law Firm offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco on New Year’s
Gingerbread-inspired holiday light display in McGregor
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread-inspired display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
McGregor Gingerbread-inspired display lights up the city in many ways
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread Christmas display lights up McGregor in more ways than one