‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools.

“The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors and some of them have different goals they are trying to achieve today,” Sandie Jae, founder of It’s All About You Talent Services, said.

Vendors like Shawntae Sneed used the expo at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center as an opportunity to uplift and inspire children in attendance.

“When I was growing up I was told I was not good enough, not pretty enough and would never amount to anything,” author Sneed said.

Sneed wanted to share her story with her new children’s book: “Active Your Inner Power: Inspirations and Affirmations for Children.”

“I want them to know that those words do not have to be true,” she said. “I believe in them and I believe they can do great things in life.”

But youth like Lyric Adams are inspiring others just by being there. The 14-year-old vendor said the idea for her shop “Bibbidi Babbadi Bath” came from her mom who sells homemade cheesecakes.

“She was telling me how if I did it and get it completely done, I wouldn’t need to have a job,” Adams said. “I would be able to do what I want.”

This young entrepreneur has a message for kids everywhere.

“They can be their own boss, if they try hard enough,” Adams said.

Parts of the festivities included distributing over 100 treat bags to Central Texas children. The kids in attendance could also win bigger prizes like footballs and dolls through games later in the day.

