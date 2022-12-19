Vehicle crash reported along Highway 21 near FM 50

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash along Highway 21 near FM 50. It happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

Details are limited right now, but we are hearing reports of traffic delays in the area as emergency crews are working.

A KBTX crew is head to the scene. We’ll provide updates as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.