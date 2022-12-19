Veteran Waco attorney appointed judge of new 474th State District Court in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney who once prosecuted country legend Willie Nelson and won an acquittal for former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman was appointed Monday as the first judge of a new state district court in McLennan County.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed veteran attorney Alan Bennett, 57, judge of the 474th State District Court, a new court authorized by the Texas Legislature in May 2021.

“I am humbled and incredibly honored that Gov. Abbott, in consultation with Sen. Birdwell, has chosen me to serve as the very first presiding judge of the newly established 474th District Court of McLennan County,” Bennett said. “There were many well-qualified candidates who applied. I look forward to serving the citizens of McLennan County with honor and distinction in this important role. I pledge to strictly abide by the rule of law and to administer justice fairly and impartially to all who appear before me.”

Bennett, a Baylor Law School graduate, worked as a prosecutor in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from 1991 to 1996 before becoming a staff attorney at Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals.

He worked at the intermediate appellate court from 1997 to 2010 before joining the Waco law firm Sheehy, Lovelace & Mayfield, where he primarily has practiced criminal defense and criminal appeals law.

The governor appointed Bennett, who also has worked as an adjunct law professor at Baylor since 2018, after considering six other applicants. Bennett must run to retain his office in March 2024.

The county’s other five state district judges have decided that the new court will oversee the county’s juvenile court and be housed at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center on Gholson Road. Bennett also will be assigned 10 percent of the county’s civil court docket, sharing those duties with 170th, 414th, and 74th courts. Judges in 19th and 54th state district courts handle the lion’s share of the county’s felony cases.

Retired Judge Ralph Strother, who succeeded Judge Bill Logue as judge of 19th State District Court, said Bennett is a good choice.

“I have known Mr. Bennett for a number of years and he is a very competent and capable attorney. He will make a fine addition to the bench in McLennan County,” Strother said.

Logue also served as the county’s juvenile court judge for many years. Bennett listed Logue, who died in 2005, as the judge he most admired in his application questionnaire to the governor’s office.

“As judge of the 19th District Court for 39 years, he set an example for how judges should treat those with whom they have dealings – attorneys, litigants, the media, employees, the general public – and how judges should decide cases,” Bennett wrote. “He treated all with dignity and respect, even though many had world views, customs and behaviors that he personally disapproved of.”

Matt Johnson, a justice on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals, said Bennett is an excellent choice for judge of the new court.

“Alan is a skilled and talented attorney with a broad range of legal experience who is perfectly suited to serve as judge of the new 474th District Court,” Johnson said. “He has a steady consistent demeanor and is always even-handed. Having known Alan for more than 30 years, I have every confidence he will serve with honor and integrity.”

When the Texas Legislature created the new state district court, it also approved the county’s request to establish a third county court-at-law. The creation of the two new courts left county officials scrambling a bit to find space for the new courts in the crowded 120-year-old county courthouse.

Judge Gary Coley Jr., who presided over the juvenile court as 74th state district judge, moved his court to the fourth floor of the courthouse, assuming a renovated space occupied by Associate Judge David Hodges, who oversees the county’s mental health court. Coley also presides over the veterans specialty court.

Hodges moved to the courthouse annex, where Associate Judge Nikki Mundkowsky of the Child Protection Court had offices. Mundkowsky moved to a small two-room office on the third floor of the courthouse.

In the meantime, the county has hired firms to help it remodel the old downtown jail on Columbus Avenue, which commissioners plan to convert to a courts building to ease space limitations the courthouse. Commissioners appointed Ryan Luna to serve as judge of County Court-at-Law No. 3.

