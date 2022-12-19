Zimmerman Law Firm offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco on New Year’s

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Zimmerman Law Firm in Waco said it is offering a free holiday ride-sharing cab ride program for 50 applicants.

“If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home,” the law firm said.

“As injury attorneys, we proudly help and serve the residents around Texas and work to make our community as safe as possible.”

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS:

Rides must be in Waco, TX

Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere within Waco, Texas.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions.

WHEN WILL I GET MY REIMBURSEMENT?

Within the 10 business days you must submit a copy of your receipt and photo id and mail into our office:

The Zimmerman Law Firm, P.C.

3501 West Waco Drive

Waco, TX 76710

254-279-5213

www.thezlawfirm.com

Submissions are limited and will fill up fast, so don’t delay submitting your reimbursement.

To learn more, visit: www.thezlawfirm.com/free-cab-rides/

