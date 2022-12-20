Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 6 due to a crash Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet by CSPD, all traffic is being diverted onto the Harvey Road exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the scene.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - All lanes of southbound Earl Rudder are shut down due to crash. All traffic will be diverted onto the exit for Harvey Road. Please avoid the area if possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 20, 2022

