Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road

all traffic is being diverted onto the Harvey Road exit.
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 6 in College Station
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 6 in College Station(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 6 due to a crash Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet by CSPD, all traffic is being diverted onto the Harvey Road exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the scene.

