CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

FILE - The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal...
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict
The “Gate of the Exonerated” unveiled in NYC to honor the Central Park 5, men wrongfully...
Central Park gate honors wrongly imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5′