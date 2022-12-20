Emergency officials preparing for possibility of power outages during arctic blast in central Texas

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency management officials are making plans in case the looming artic blast causes some issues for Central Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has assured everyone that the grid will hold up, but some folks are concerned that power will be a big issue during this cold weather.

A cold front will cause temperatures to drop below freezing, with wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hours on Thursday.

Emergency Management Coordinator for Waco-McLennan County, Elizabeth Thomas, said it may be a shock to some central Texans.

“That’s what’s going to make the worse of it. Even though the temperatures are definitely going to be dropping, but with that windchill on top of it, it makes it more of that winter weather that we’re not used to around here,” said Thomas.

Some people are not used to the winter weather, so some may not be used to the protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

Thomas said it’s vital that people take caution to their pipes, especially since most folks will be away from their homes for the holidays.

“Make sure you have those pipes covered or leave a faucet dripping. Nobody wants to come back from Christmas and have some busted pipes in our house,” said Thomas.

Harsh temperatures from years past caused power outages for a significant amount of time.

Some folks are worried about what to do if their power goes out during the cold air mass.

ERCOT said it received an on-time Winter Readiness Declaration from 95% of the facilities required to submit the declarations.

The next step is to inspect units that are new to the grid that have not previously been inspected, units that have a firm fuel contract and units that have had cold-weather performance issues.

Thomas said emergency management is already in talks in case the power goes out during this cold front.

“We’ll be working on the potential of opening a warming center. We’ll be working with all our of different city and county partners for any preparations in case any power loss were to come about,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the group is working on getting warming shelters finalized in case they need to be opened.

Emergency management will inform the public for those who need help.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

Premiere Cinema - Temple will be open until the last showing of “Avatar: The Way of Water”...
‘What’s going to happen?’: Temple Mall business owners react to movie theater closure
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Missing Texas A&M student headed west on Highway 21
Do you know who these men are?
Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary
Cold weather preparations
Cold weather preparations