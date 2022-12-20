Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound.

According to the investigating Trooper, the dr iverfailed to drive in a single lane, drove into the grassy shoulder, and struck a culvert. The Ford rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected.

Sergio Molina Hernandez, 25, was pronounced deceased on scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

