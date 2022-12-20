Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 Dec. 14 north in Mills County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound.

According to the trooper, for reasons unknown, the Ford left the roadway and travelled into the southbound drainage ditch. The driver over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree while not wearing a seatbelt.

Jason David Hopper, 52, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

Next of kin have been notified.

