Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation

The coach is currently on administrative leave
By Josh Bowering
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - After claims of inappropriate comments being made, students and parents at Hamilton ISD are split over the actions of the girl’s basketball coach.

“I can promise this district is failing the third goal. A culture of communication. There are people who are scared to speak,” said one Hamilton parent at Monday night’s school board meeting.

An investigation into girl’s basketball coach Patrick Blount is pending after allegations of inappropriate comments towards his players.

During public comment in tonight’s meeting, one Hamilton ISD parent supported those claims saying the coach’s actions have made players feel uncomfortable and threatened.

“I have deep concerns for the health and safety of the children and students at Hamilton ISD,” said another parent in attendance.

But others spoke up to defend the coach, saying their children have never witnessed inappropriate comments.

“He doesn’t belittle the girls, he’s not affecting their character or making them question their self-worth when he is there coaching them. He is correcting their actions on the basketball court which is what coaches do,” said one parent.

“For the last 4 years I have personally spent many hours observing and watching him coach and teach our children and never have I experienced him being inappropriate or threatening towards a student,” said another parent.

These parents want coach Blount to keep his job.

“Coach Blount has been very good to my daughter and the big group of girls that support him. I think he is a good person to continue coaching our girls,” said one parent who’s daughter is on the team.

And say their senior players who were also in attendance want to finish their season with coach Blount by their side.

The coach is on administrative leave for now, according to Superintendent Clay Tarpley who tells us an investigation is underway.

The claims brought forward can’t be confirmed until after the investigation is closed.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

