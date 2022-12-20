Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light display that goes along with a station on the radio.

He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display.

“I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident, Michael Roberson, said. “I grew up watching Christmas vacation with Chevy Chase. I always wanted to do it.”

After teaching himself off of YouTube, he set up channels of lights to match songs that loop on a station on the radio when you are near the house. He said if people tune into 91.7 when they are driving in front of his home, it will start playing songs that are sequenced with the lights.

“The reindeer go on every other song, so one is all the house lights coming on and sequencing to the music, and, then, the next song will be reindeer singing to the music with the house lights going on in the background,” Roberson said.

There are four reindeer displays set up in the front with thousands of lights strung all over the home. He said he lost count of how many lights he put up this year.

Roberson also wanted to provide free holiday entertainment for the Killeen community.

“Everything here is completely free,” Roberson said. “I know a lot of people are going through rough times right now, and a lot of people don’t have $20 to pay for the drive-through Christmas light show. This is totally free. Come watch the lights.”

Even though he said the lights bring in a lot of traffic to the neighborhood, Roberson said the neighbors love the lights. They loved the lights so much that, when Roberson couldn’t do much decorating this year because he had to get back surgery, neighbors and friends helped him with the month-long process.

“They love the lights now as much as I do,” he said. “I remember when I first bought the place, I introduced myself, and the first thing out of my mouth was, you guys like Christmas lights, right? And they were like, yeah, of course. They didn’t know what they were getting into the first year, but now they know their kids love the lights.”

However, to keep the neighbors loving the lights, Roberson asks that people who stop to look at the lights turn their headlights off and try not to block the driveways. He asks that people be respectful and kind during the show.

The shows start at 7 p.m. every night depending on weather. It is located on Shawlands Rd. in Killeen.

