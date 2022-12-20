Midway ISD’s Superintendent search continues as candidate withdrawals

Midway ISD in Central Texas
Midway ISD in Central Texas(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Midway Independent School District Superintendent continues as the lone candidate has withdrawled.

The Midway ISD Board of Trustees met in a special called board meeting Dec. 29 to discuss the superintendent search process.

Dr. Joseph Coburn informed the Board that he was formally withdrawing his candidacy due to personal reasons.

In September, the Board accepted retirement notice from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas.

“Our Board is disappointed that we are unable to move forward on this path toward our new superintendent, but we remain committed to determining the right candidate for Midway ISD’s future,” said MISD Board President Pete Rusek.

The MISD Board will meet in the days ahead to evaluate the next step in moving forward.

The school board’s goal is to have a new superintendent in place in early spring 2023.

