Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building.

It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said.

If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

You can also visit bellcountycrimestoppers.com to report anonymously.

