A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery

Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had...
Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police at (210) 207-7660.(San Antonio Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing.

Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

Lina was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Dec. 20 in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina wandered away from the apartment complex playground or if she was taken by someone.

Lina disappeared from a playground at her apartment complex, KSAT reports. Her mother stepped away while the 3-year-old was playing with other children.

McManus said the mother returned “a short time later,” but Lina was missing.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

Texas Alerts discontinued the alert on Jan. 7, 2022, for Lina Sardar Khil but San Antonio Police Department reported she is still considered an active missing person case and their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Public participation during Monday's school board meeting
Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 6 in College Station
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
Midway ISD in Central Texas
Midway ISD’s superintendent search resumes after finalist withdraws
Records reveal medical response further delayed care for Uvalde shooting victims