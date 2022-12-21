Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked.

“With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of heat the runtime on the actual machine will be longer than usual,” Rodriguez said.

Experts say when we reach extremely cold temperatures, like the ones later in the week, that will force your heating system to run longer to recoup the loss of heat.

Before the freeze, professionals recommend having contractors clean inside and outside heat pumps as well as the coils. If your home has a furnace, make sure your flame sensor, air filter and run caps are all working well.

“If you have indoor carpet, indoor pets you need to probably change your filter once a month,” Rodriguez said. “If you have a lot of floor and no pets, you can probably wait two months.”

Also watch out for the warning signs like never feeling satisfied with the thermostat and the indoor setting running nonstop. These signs should be taken seriously because if your heat goes out during the cold snap, you could be out of luck this holiday weekend.

“It will lose that heat,” Rodriguez said. “We have got to make sure your doors and windows are sealed to make sure you keep everything warm.”

If you plan on heading out of town in the coming days, experts recommend you leave your thermostat at around 65. Anything below that could end up costing you a lot of money in the long run.

