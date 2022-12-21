Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now

Extremely freezing temperatures can put a strain on heating systems
Before the freeze, professionals recommend having contractors clean inside and outside heat...
Before the freeze, professionals recommend having contractors clean inside and outside heat pumps as well as the coils(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked.

“With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of heat the runtime on the actual machine will be longer than usual,” Rodriguez said.

Experts say when we reach extremely cold temperatures, like the ones later in the week, that will force your heating system to run longer to recoup the loss of heat.

Before the freeze, professionals recommend having contractors clean inside and outside heat pumps as well as the coils. If your home has a furnace, make sure your flame sensor, air filter and run caps are all working well.

“If you have indoor carpet, indoor pets you need to probably change your filter once a month,” Rodriguez said. “If you have a lot of floor and no pets, you can probably wait two months.”

Also watch out for the warning signs like never feeling satisfied with the thermostat and the indoor setting running nonstop. These signs should be taken seriously because if your heat goes out during the cold snap, you could be out of luck this holiday weekend.

“It will lose that heat,” Rodriguez said. “We have got to make sure your doors and windows are sealed to make sure you keep everything warm.”

If you plan on heading out of town in the coming days, experts recommend you leave your thermostat at around 65. Anything below that could end up costing you a lot of money in the long run.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Air Force's Ben Brittain was a quarterback for Bishop Reicher in Waco before joining the Academy.
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
First responders gives tips for freezing temperatures
First responders gives tips for freezing temperatures
Christmas in McGregor
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
fastcast cold blue night
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast