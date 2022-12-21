Athena Strand’s alleged killer charged with child sexual assault

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and currently...
Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and currently being held at the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.(Wise County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The man accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl last month has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Tanner Horner, 31, of Fort Worth, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder earlier this month in connection to Athena Strand’s death.

According to jail records, Horner has now been charged with three additional counts of sexual assault of a child. However, these charges are not related to Strand’s death and appear to have been filed in Tarrant County.

Strand was first reported missing on Nov. 30 by her stepmother when she did not return home after leaving her family’s house. While investigating her disappearance, police discovered that a contracted driver for FedEx had dropped a package off at the house around the same time she went missing.

Police were able to track down the company the driver worked for and on Dec. 2, Horner was arrested. He allegedly confessed to killing Strand and led police to her body shortly thereafter.

Horner claims he killed Strand after he accidentally backed into her with his truck and “panicked.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
Sykora Family Ford 25th Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast - 12.21.22
Sykora Family Ford 25th Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast - 12.21.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 12.21.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 12.21.22
Ahead of the freezing temperatures, experts recommend investing in plant covers, faucet and...
Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast