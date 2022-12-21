Hardwired’s 2022 Game of the Year

Our top 5 games for the year
GOTY 2022
GOTY 2022(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

review time
Need for Speed: Unbound - Return of the King (Review)
Game Awards, Microsoft sued by FTC, and a broken Pokemon game.
Why Microsoft isn’t the Underdog and Let’s Talk About the Game Awards! (The Uplink Ep. 28)
Ten things to do in central Texas on Dec. 17-18
Ten Things To Do In Central Texas: Dec. 17-18
Cowboys v.s Vampires. Tale as old as time.
Evil West: Cowboys, Vampires, and Tesla Coils (Review)