Judge rules Central Texan guilty on all charges related to involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A federal judge in Washington, D.C. found Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Grider guilty Wednesday on all nine counts he was charged with in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Grider, 40, who faces a maximum federal prison term of 39½ years, elected to waive a jury trial and tried his case before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

After an eight-day trial, the judge found him guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Grider, owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, opened the trial Dec. 12 by pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts, entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Kollar-Kotelly has set sentencing in Grider’s case for May 23.

Grider testified and denied that he entered the Capitol building with thousands of others with the intention of trying to halt the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election. He claimed he and a friend traveled from Central Texas to Washington merely to show support for Trump. He said he got caught up in the political furor as the crowd marched to the Capitol and starting breaking in.

His attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, said Grider did not break into the building, but walked through an open door.

Grider can be seen on Capitol surveillance video wearing a red “Make America Great cap” with a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his shoulders. He also was seen on video handing a hard hat to a man, who used it to break a window in a door to the Speaker’s Lobby.

Grider was standing a few feet away when a Capitol police officer shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through the window of the lobby door.

After the riot, Grider conducted an interview with KWTX in which he described his shock at witnessing Babbitt’s fatal shooting.

