North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow.

Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday this week for the first “McGregor Country Christmas,” which will be open to the public and free for everything, including entertainment, crafts, visits with Santa, train rides, and even slides made of real snow.

The event has been a dream of Rocket Federal Credit Union in McGregor CEO Terry Sloan since he was a young boy growing up in a military family in Germany.

“When I was eight years old in Germany, I loved Christmas and I would walk up and down the streets and I wanted to bring that feeling to life,” Sloan said. “I walked into a toy store and there was an older gentleman and he was carving little knights, literally, with a knife out of a block of wood, and he gave me one and that was kind of the genesis of everything.”

Sloan said he and the man didn’t speak the same language but the shared feeling of Christmas was so evident, he’s carried that experience with him for decades.

It’s that same feeling he wants Central Texas families to experience when they walk into McGregor Country Christmas.

Organizers say they’ve planned for the cold weather and outdoor areas will be tented with heaters.

The Exchange Events Center will also be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with 10,000 square feet of indoor activities.

Sloan said he’s most excited about the train rides and the snow being brought in thanks to SpaceX.

“It might turn into an ice slide now that the weather is coming in,” Sloan laughed. “But the snow is really important to us. We wanted to bring actual snow to McGregor.”

For those looking for the perfect picture, an entire block with elaborate light decorations will be on hand.

Sloan said there’s a little something for everyone, and hopes the event helps everyone see Christmas again through the eyes of a child.

“What I’m really excited about is just that feeling,” Sloan said. “I want to watch the people as they walk down the road and get that feeling when I was eight years old.”

You can go to texascountrychristmas.com for a schedule of events.

You can also sign up to win a surprise giveaway as area businesses have donated $20,000 to give away $1,000 at a time.

Organizers are expecting 5,000 to 10,000 visitors in the first year and hope to grow the event to 100,000 plus visitors with the next few years.

Texas Country Christmas in McGregor (Courtesy Graphic)

