RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning.

It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.

Shepard and another person inside in the SUV were detained by troopers. Shepard was booked on charges of theft, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, unlawful flight and possession of marijuana. Police didn’t identify the second person inside the SUV.

A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning. (Arizona's Family)

