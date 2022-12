SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning.

The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street.

According to the Salado Police Department, roadways were closed.

This story is developing.

