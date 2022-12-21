Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast.

Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.

“We’ve sold all that we had,” Circle Hardware co-owner Larry Dagley said.

They’re going to great lengths to keep up with the demand.

“Fortunately our manager got on the phone and found some at another warehouse and got them shipped in this morning,” Larry said.

Larry and his wife Norma Dagley are also prepared with products like window insulation kits.

“You want to make sure you’re not letting warm air and winter air coming into your home,” Larry said.

They recommend investing in a carbon monoxide detector too.

“Sometimes we bring things that may not always be safe to use in the house,” Larry said. “It may be a propane heater. Or maybe there are other things you are using that can emit carbon monoxide.”

Some customers might be rushing to purchase space heaters, but co-owner Norma said there are certain risks with certain types of heaters.

“If you have an open flame heater, you have to be very careful to stay away from those,” she said. “You want to make sure any kind of loose clothing you’re wearing doesn’t get too close to the flame.”

Larry said his customers are trying to get their hands on generators. They’ve learned that when the cold arrives the lights and heat could go out too.

“I think the experience we all had a few years ago has changed the way we think about cold snaps like this,” he said.

But anyone considering a generator should understand how they work before the cold arrives.

“Read the instructions, make sure you know exactly how to fuel it, you know exactly how to start and shut it down so it can operate safely,” Larry said.

Plant covers and heat lamps are a good idea even if you are bringing your plants into the garage. Water and blankets are necessary to have on hand as well.

