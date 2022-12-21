Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game

By Darby Brown and Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline.

Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.

Darby Brown caught up with Brittain to learn more about his path to the Air Force Academy, and to see what he is expecting when he takes on his hometown team later this week.

