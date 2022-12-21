Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries.

The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say Carr left her lane, hit a culvert and her 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled multiple times. They say Carr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

She was taken to Darnell Army Hospital on Fort Hood by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorists the dangers of failing to buckle up. Everyone inside a vehicle is required by law to properly wear their safety belts. Failing to wear your safety belt greatly increases the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a traffic crash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

KWTX - Forecast wind chills behind Arctic cold front
Forecast wind chill values behind Arctic front
KWTX - Thursday forecast temperatures as the Arctic cold front moves through
Cold Arctic Blast Forecast Temperatures
Fire at Wild Angels Boutique
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
fastcast AM background KWTX
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast