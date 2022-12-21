Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries.

The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say Carr left her lane, hit a culvert and her 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled multiple times. They say Carr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

She was taken to Darnell Army Hospital on Fort Hood by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorists the dangers of failing to buckle up. Everyone inside a vehicle is required by law to properly wear their safety belts. Failing to wear your safety belt greatly increases the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a traffic crash.

