18-wheeler crash blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79

Traffic is slow on Highway 79 in Robertson County near the Leon County line following a crash Thursday morning.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four to five miles from the Leon County line in Robertson County.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday morning.

In an update at 6:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the area will require cleanup and be closed for several hours.

A DPS trooper on scene said traffic is being rerouted in the area. He said no one was injured.

