Accident involving 18 wheeler shuts down Highway 79

Dec. 22, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident involving an 18 wheeler has completely shutdown all lanes of traffic on Highway 79.

The wreck is located near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill about 4.5 miles into Robertson County from the Leon County line.

As of 6:46 a.m., the Robertson County Sheriff’s office says to avoid this area because the cleanup will take several hours.

