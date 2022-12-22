BRRRR... It’s cold & it’s staying that way for a few days!

The much anticipated Arctic cold front has moved through Central Texas, and now we are dealing with the dangerously cold and windy conditions. Temperatures quickly dropped below freezing after the front moved through, and we will continue to see temperatures slowly drop through the 20s this afternoon. Strong north wind will continue to gust over 30 mph most of the afternoon and evening. These strong winds will lead to afternoon wind chills in the single digits, and by this evening we will see wind chills dip below ZERO!

Due to these extremely cold and windy conditions moving in, the National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Warning for most of Central Texas.

-A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect from 6PM Thursday - 9AM Friday. This warning is in place for actual air temperatures dropping as low as 5°.

-A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect from 6AM Thursday - Noon Friday. This warning is in place for feels-like temperatures dropping as low as -5°.

Please do not take these warnings lightly. These expected wind chill values could easily result in hypothermia if you’re not dressed properly outdoors. Remember your furry friends - They need a warm shelter in this extreme cold as well. Check on your elderly loved ones or neighbors.

We will have frigid start to Friday with morning lows between 10° to 15° - With wind chill values around 0° to -8°. The afternoon stays below freezing and only warms into the mid to upper 20s for the afternoon. Winds will be more calm Friday than what we had Thursday, but will still be breezy. This will keep wind chill values in the mid to upper teens for the afternoon.

Thankfully we will NOT see any wintry precipitation with this cold blast. If you have any holiday travel outside of Texas, and are especially heading north/northwest/northeast, prepare for major travel delays. This winter storm is bringing dangerously cold temperatures over a large portion of the U.S. and the cold weather comes with blizzard like conditions.

The good news - There is light at the end of this very cold tunnel. We’ll have two more near or sub-freezing mornings on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer afternoon temperatures will slowly return as well. Still chilly in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. A more significant warm up arrives by mid-to-end of the week with highs back into the 60s Wednesday and 70s as we head into the final days of 2022. We may also see some rain return into the final days of the year.

