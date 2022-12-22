How to avoid carbon monoxide exposure amid arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Today’s freezing temperatures are causing more folks to use generators and gas heaters to stay warm, but that means they’re also risking carbon monoxide exposure.

Carbon monoxide is silent but deadly, sending over 50,000 Americans to the emergency room each year with accidental poisoning, according to the CDC.

As temperatures continue to drop, those hospitalizations could rise.

“People are trying to stay warm and what they’re not realizing is that carbon monoxide, if they’re using heaters that have fuel or are fuel-based, or are bringing in charcoal grills, things like that, that is actually what causes carbon monoxide,” Tommie Ferguson, the community education specialist at the Central Texas Poison Center, told KWTX.

When the winter storm of 2021 left millions of Texans without power, many tried to keep warm by bringing propane heaters, generators, charcoal grills and even porch heaters inside their homes.

Ferguson advises against that, suggesting some other safer ways to fight the cold.

“Staying warm, use extra clothing, blankets, things like that,” Ferguson said. “I know it’s kind of iffy if the power goes out, things like that. But we always recommend not using gas heaters inside the home, or a contained room.”

Those gas heaters in contained rooms can leak carbon monoxide, often leaving victims with no way of knowing they’ve even been exposed before it’s too late.

Ferguson says the best way to avoid that is with a carbon monoxide detector in the home.

“Those are very important since it is a silent killer,” she said. “You don’t know it’s happening when it’s happening. Some people just fall asleep and don’t wake up.”

Ferguson also said that if absolutely necessary, it’s better to make a fire in your chimney at home instead of using a gas heater to stay warm. It’s imperative, however, to make sure it’s been cleaned out properly and that the wood you burn isn’t chemically treated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.