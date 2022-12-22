Protect your outdoor plants and vegetation from freezing weather with these tips

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Take a closer look at how to protect your plants and vegetation during a freeze:

Wayne Schirner started prepping his yard as soon as he saw the forecast.

“My lemons, I haven’t picked those yet,” Schirner says looking at the lemon tree tucked in his garage.

He’s brought any plants that are sensitive to freezing inside his garage, including his lemon, lime and arctic frost plants.

As for his outdoor garden, he’s weatherproofed that too.

“Around my strawberry plants I’ve got straw that helps protect the roots and crowns of the plant and I have those covered with frost cloth,” he said as he pulled back the frost cloth.

Frost cloth is a protective blanket like material that acts as an insulator.

In addition, you can use mulch underneath, wrapping the plant as if it were wearing a turtleneck.

“Mulch them with straw, you can mulch them with shredded leaves. Mulch is always beneficial for trying to protect from the severe cold weather,” he said.

From oak to palm, trees need protecting too and the mulch method is a great option.

Covering a tree’s roots even if it’s gone dormant can help weather the storm.

“I’ve got about a six-inch or so layer of mulch. Mostly wood chip mulch,” he stated as he walked towards a corner of his yard.

The most important thing to protect is the root.

Also, smaller potted plants are prone to dying in freezing temperatures.

“Because that container is surrounded by the cold air, the roots are more likely to be damaged. Container plants, if you can, bring them into a warm place,” Schirner recommends.

Once the freeze is over, you can unwrap your plants and provide care like normal.

If interested, you can normally find frost cloth in stores and online.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.