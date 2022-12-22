Killeen PD charge suspect wanted in 2022 murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - 8/31/23 UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department have charged 35-year-old man Quinten Lovell Brown with the murder of Kila Nanette Spencer.

He is also facing charges of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault of a household member with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KPD responded to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue on December 22, 2022, at 1:24 a.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in an unfenced backyard of a residence.

Spencer, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 3:26 a.m.

Killeen Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit investigated the case and presented it to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued an arrest warrant for Brown.

Brown was in already the Burnet County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Burnet County Chief Magistrate Tinney indicted Brown for murder.

Brown is being held on bonds totaling $460,000 according to jail records.

