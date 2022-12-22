Killeen PD investigating city’s 20th murder

Killeen Police patrol unit
Killeen Police patrol unit(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Police Department is investigating the city’s 20th murder after finding a shooting victim early Thursday morning.

Killeen police officers responded at approximately 1:24 a.m. Dec. 22 were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.

Upon arrival officers arrived on scene and located the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence. The victim had an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 3:26 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

