Killeen Police investigating aggravated assault

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Killeen Police are actively investigating an aggravated assault in which two adult males were shot.

Officers were called at approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 21 to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 911 call for shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fence with multiple gunshots on it.

The vehicle was occupied by three men with two men found with gunshot wounds.

Killeen FD EMS arrived on scene and provided medical assistance.

One gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple and is currently in stable condition.

The second gunshot victim was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect vehicle, a red in color SUV/cross-over type vehicle, was last seen fleeing westbound on Atkinson Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

