Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front

The Moss Rose Community Center will be open from noon on Thursday through Sunday morning
Peter Perez of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spoke of the city's plan ahead of the expected arctic freeze.
Peter Perez of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spoke of the city's plan ahead of the expected arctic freeze.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With subfreezing temperatures expected to hit Central Texas Thursday, the city of Killeen is gearing up for a very chilly start to the holiday weekend.

The city hosted a press conference earlier today at the Killeen City Hall where officials discussed cold weather tips and how folks can access a warming center in the coming days.

One of those in attendance was mayor Debbie King-Nash, who warned cold weather kills over 1,000 people each year.

“We have a population of people who do not have a warm place to lay their heads at night,” Nash-King said. “We want to make sure they are taken care of and that they have options.”

Some of those options include a warming center.

The expected low temperatures have activated the city’s warming center policy, according to the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“The Moss Rose Community Center of the Killeen Housing Authority is going to serve as our warming center for this weekend,” Peter Perez, the director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said at the press conference. “Starting tomorrow at noon, they will open up at lunch, which is something they normally do every weekday Tuesday through Thursday, so they’ll open up for lunch and then stay open from that time.”

The warming center will remain open to the public 24/7 from Thursday at noon until Sunday morning at 8 a.m., and then reopen again at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

The warming center isn’t the only resource available to residents, though. Folks seeking a warm place to stay can also utilize three local shelter agencies that not only offer bedding but hygiene kits, showers and food, too.

“Those three are the Salvation Army Temple Corps in Temple, the Families in Crisis Center which is here in Killeen, and Jesus Hope and Love Mission which is also here in Killeen,” Perez said.

As for the city’s message to those who may need to use the emergency shelters, Perez made it clear. “Don’t feel shy,” he said. “Don’t feel like you can’t come use this facility. That’s the whole purpose of it.”

