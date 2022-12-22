Major Crash forces lane closures on Hwy 290 in Waller County

Crash on Hwy 290 in Waller County
Crash on Hwy 290 in Waller County(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line.

Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid the area and find a different route.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the feeder road was open and one lane of eastbound Highway 290 is open causing delays and backups.

