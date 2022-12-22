Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
Killeen Police patrol unit
Killeen PD investigating city’s 20th murder
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls
The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine