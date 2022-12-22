Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to those searching for him.

DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old.

Law enforcement declined to say where specifically the unattended car was located.

The discovery was made a day after searchers learned that his car traveled through Elgin on Highway 290 last Friday, less than an hour after stopping for gas in Caldwell.

In a Facebook post, family and friends asked the public to keep looking for Tanner.

Tanner was last seen by his roommates on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at their home on Colgate Drive in College Station.

His family has shared on social media that they were in town to attend a graduation ceremony on Friday and he went missing before meeting with them for lunch. His father sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and it was read before Tanner’s phone was turned off.

The family said they traveled from the Dallas area to College Station expecting to see Tanner graduate, but after he went missing they learned he had fallen short of graduation requirements. They confirmed with the university that he was not part of Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

If you have any information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

