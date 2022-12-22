Moody ISD files lawsuit over 2021 storm damage

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - The Moody Independent School District is seeking more than $1 million in damages from the district’s insurance carrier, alleging it has failed to pay for damages from a storm in April 2021.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Waco’s 74th State District Court, alleges the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund breached its contract with the McLennan County school district by undervaluing property damage from a wind and hail storm and failing to make adequate payment for its damages.

Sylvia Wood, a spokeswoman for the Texas Association of School Boards, said Thursday officials there are unaware of the lawsuit.

“This is the first we’re learning about this lawsuit,” she said. “Our team will review it as soon as we receive it.”

According to the lawsuit, the district’s administration building, auxiliary buildings, Moody Elementary School and Moody Middle School were damaged in the storm and they were covered by a property coverage agreement with the TASB Risk Management Fund.

“Defendant has failed and refused to pay plaintiff in accordance with its promises under the agreement,” the lawsuit claims. “Specifically, defendant undervalued plaintiff’s claim and failed to make full payment on all covered damages and losses pursuant to the agreement causing injury to plaintiff.

“Defendant and its adjusters failed to properly scope the loss and failed to adequately estimate the cost to repair covered damages. Defendant and its adjusters failed to properly apply the terms of the agreement, and made insufficient payments on the claim,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that the Risk Management Fund has “significantly underpaid” the district for damage from the storm.

The district alleges the contract provisions are “unconscionable,” “grossly unfair and one-sided” and “ambiguous.”

