Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold.

Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.

Johnson also said volunteers are calling to make sure older folks prepared their pipes for the weather. She said they will send volunteers to help if needed.

Also, if someone’s heat or power goes out, they can call Friends for Life if they need transportation to a nearby warming center.

The number to contact if you or someone you know is in need of any of the services listed is 254-772-8100 ext. 110.

“A lot of times the elderly, of course, everybody knows, are a lot more frail,” Johnson said. “They can’t take the extreme weather, and a lot of them don’t have heating right now. There are a lot that we get calls all the time for people needing heaters, needing blankets. They just don’t have the means and the ability to go get them. A lot of them are homebound, can’t get out of the house, so they need the service that we provide so that they can be safe.”

Volunteers can also call the number listed above. Friends for Life is located 5000 Lakewood Dr. in Waco if you are interested in donating space heaters.

