Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas.

Waco

Sul Ross Community Center 1414 Jefferson Ave

  • Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25
  • residents of Waco-McLennan County
  • Cots, blankets, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and bottled water will be available.
  • Pets allowed in crates.

Temple

Salvation Army Temple Corps (419 W. Ave. G)

  • Meals are provided.
  • Pets are welcome.

Impact Church (306 E. Adams Ave.)

  • open day and night until Dec. 26
  • Meals are provided.
  • Pets are welcome.

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail)

  • access to restrooms and bathrooms.
  • Kennels will be available for the pets.

Harker Heights Police Station (402 Indian Trail)

  • access to restrooms and bathrooms.
  • Kennels will be available for the pets.

Killeen

Moss Rose Community Center (1103 E Avenue E)

  • Opens 12 p.m. Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
  • Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

Families in Crisis Center

  • Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
  • Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

Jesus Hope and Love Mission

  • Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
  • Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

