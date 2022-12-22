Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas.
Waco
Sul Ross Community Center 1414 Jefferson Ave
- Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25
- residents of Waco-McLennan County
- Cots, blankets, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and bottled water will be available.
- Pets allowed in crates.
Temple
Salvation Army Temple Corps (419 W. Ave. G)
- Meals are provided.
- Pets are welcome.
Impact Church (306 E. Adams Ave.)
- open day and night until Dec. 26
- Meals are provided.
- Pets are welcome.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail)
- access to restrooms and bathrooms.
- Kennels will be available for the pets.
Harker Heights Police Station (402 Indian Trail)
- access to restrooms and bathrooms.
- Kennels will be available for the pets.
Killeen
Moss Rose Community Center (1103 E Avenue E)
- Opens 12 p.m. Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
- Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food
Families in Crisis Center
- Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
- Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food
Jesus Hope and Love Mission
- Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.
- Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.