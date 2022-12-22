Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas.

Waco

Sul Ross Community Center 1414 Jefferson Ave

Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25

residents of Waco-McLennan County

Cots, blankets, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and bottled water will be available.

Pets allowed in crates.

Temple

Salvation Army Temple Corps (419 W. Ave. G)

Meals are provided.

Pets are welcome.

Impact Church (306 E. Adams Ave.)

open day and night until Dec. 26

Meals are provided.

Pets are welcome.

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail)

access to restrooms and bathrooms.

Kennels will be available for the pets.

Harker Heights Police Station (402 Indian Trail)

access to restrooms and bathrooms.

Kennels will be available for the pets.

Killeen

Moss Rose Community Center (1103 E Avenue E)

Opens 12 p.m. Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.

Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

Families in Crisis Center

Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.

Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

Jesus Hope and Love Mission

Open Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.

Offers bedding, hygiene kits, showers and food

