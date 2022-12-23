10 Things To Do: December 23-25

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the holiday weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Learn more about the events by clicking on the links below. Happy holidays from all of us at KWTX!

1. Saturday at noon, members and friends of the Silverback Motorcycle Club of Lampasas will ride with Santa and his reindeer through the streets of Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.

2. Wild Lights | Cameron Park Zoo

3. Rockin’ Christmas @ Fire Base Brewing

4. 25th Annual Pancake Breakfast

5. Nature In Lights At BLORA

6. SEASON’S GREETINGS: HOLIDAY CARDS

7. Lights of West Christmas Light Park

8. Christmas at the Silos

9. Waco Trolley Christmas Lights Tour

10. Dining Out in Waco – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2022

