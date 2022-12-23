Air Force soars in frigid bowl win over Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - In what will likely go down as one of the coldest, if not the coldest bowl games in the history of college football, Air Force proved they were more than ready to not only overcome the elements, but Power 5 competition as well as they took on Baylor in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

With a game time temperature of 12 degrees and a wind chill of -1 degrees from the gusting 20 mil per hour winds, the nation wide Arctic blast had an obvious effect on the game early on.

Both teams had special teams blunders that lead to a first half score of only 9-7 in favor of Air Force.

But in the second half it was a completely different story for the Military Academy from Colorado.

Senior Quarterback, Haaziq Daniels was able to pick apart the Baylor defense on the ground and gash them for big plays through the air including a third quarter touchdown pass to Tight End Caleb Rillos. It was only Daniels’ seventh touchdown pass on the season and the first touchdown catch for Rillos in his career.

The Baylor offense was inefficient and anemic most of the night outside of two drives where Blake Shapen was able to find Hal Presley and Gavin Holmes for touchdowns. The Bears’ offensive line had no answer for the pressure that was applied by the Falcons’ defense. Baylor was only able to gain 48 yards on the ground on 25 carries.

By comparison Air Force was able to pound the rock 67 times for 276 yards and three scores.

Air Force marched to their second victory in the Armed Forces Bowl and their second 10 win season in a row.

Baylor finishes the season 6-7 and will now go into the offseason having to answer several major questions after what has been by all accounts a disappointing campaign.

